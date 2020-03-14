Qatar reports 17 new coronavirus infections

Qatar reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total infections to 337, according to the health ministry.

The new cases had contacted with expatriate workers, who are currently quarantined, the ministry said in a statement cited by the official QNA news agency.

On Thursday, Qatari authorities closed all cinemas and theaters as part of its effort to stem the spread of the disease.

After emerging in Wuhan, China, in December, the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 has spread so far to 129 countries and territories.

The global death toll is now over 5,400, with more than 146,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which declared the outbreak a "pandemic".