TURKISH PRESIDENT, FIRST LADY MARK WOMENS DAY

Turkey's president and his wife on Sunday marked the occasion of March 8, International Women's Day.

"I congratulate our women, who play a vital role in shaping our future with their sacrifices, efforts, love, and struggle, and are the first teachers of humanity, on March 8, International Women's Day," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wrote on Twitter.

First lady Emine Erdoğan also posted a message on Twitter congratulating all women on March 8, International Women's Day, and voicing hope that they all reach their full rights.

"All our shelters are women, such as motherland, mother tongue, 'mother home,' and Anatolia," she wrote, showing the roots of Anatolia, the Turkish heartland, in "ana," the Turkish word for mother.

"Our women, who always produce, always tend to food, work, and cradle, are Turkey's guiding stars," added the first lady.



