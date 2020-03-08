TURKEYS ERDOĞAN URGES GREECE TO OPEN THE GATES TO IRREGULAR MIGRANTS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday called on Greece to "open the gates" to migrants after he previously said he would not stop people leaving Turkey to go to Europe.

"Hey Greece! I appeal to you... open the gates as well and be free of this burden," Erdoğan said during a televised speech in Istanbul.

"Let them go to other European countries."



"NO ONE RAISES VOICE AGAINST INHUMANE TREATMENT"

"No one raises voice against Greece's inhumane treatment of asylum seekers," the president continued as pointing to the EU hypocrisy on the human rights.



"No one condemns persecution of asylum-seeker women on Turkish-Greek border, their being shot at or beaten back," Turkish leader added.



ERDOĞAN TO PAY A VISIT TO BELGIUM FOR TALKS WITH EU

Erdoğan said on Sunday that he will meet with European Union officials to discuss migrant issues on Monday.



Speaking during an event in Istanbul to mark the International Women's Day, Erdoğan said that Turkey did not receive the support it expected from the international community when it comes to refugees but he was hoping to get a different result after Monday's talks.

"I will have a meeting with European Union officials tomorrow (Monday) in Belgium," Erdoğan said in a statement, adding he would discuss the migration issue.

"I hope I will return from Belgium with different outcomes."



TURKEY TO ACCEPT ALL SOLUTIONS THAT WILL SAFEGUARD IDLIB LOCALS

Despite all the women and children dying in Syria, the issue failed to get proper attention, he said, adding that Turkey's aims in the war-torn never included attempting to "invade or annex Syrian territory."

Erdoğan assured that Turkey would accept all solutions in Syria that would safeguard the people of Idlib province, as well as Turkey's borders.





