LIBYAN GOVT DECRIES HANDING EMBASSY IN SYRIA TO HAFTAR

The UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) on Wednesday denounced Syria's decision to hand over the Libyan Embassy in Damascus to the "government" of east Libya-based renegade commander Khalifa Haftar.

In a statement, the GNA's Foreign Ministry said the handover "violates UN Security Council resolution prohibiting dealing with any parallel bodies to the GNA, which is the only legitimate government in the country".

The Tripoli-seated ministry stressed that the move was "a violation of the sovereignty of the Libyan state".

On Tuesday, the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad reopened the Libyan Embassy in Damascus after an 8-year hiatus and handed it over to Haftar's "government".

The move was taken after the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding to reopen embassies, according to the official SANA news agency.

The Syrian regime has become the first to recognize Haftar's government, which does not have international recognition.

Haftar launched an offensive to capture Tripoli from the internationally recognized government last April, which led to chaos and bloodshed but stalled on the outskirts of the city.