Hearts and minds of Turkish people with their soldiers in Syria

Turks, with all their hearts, are supporting the country's soldiers stationed in northwestern Syria to protect the civilian population and counter terrorist groups.

The Assad regime, in blatant violation of international law, continues to bombard civilians in regions including Idlib, a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are prohibited based on a 2018 deal.

This, besides hundreds of civilian casualties, led to the martyrdom of 34 Turkish soldiers last week.

In response, Ankara on Feb. 27 launched Operation Spring Shield just across its southern border, which is being fully supported by the people of Turkey.

Besides the messages of encouragement from politicians, sports personalities and artists, the public and civil society groups from across the country are holding various activities to express their support to the soldiers.

Earlier this week, mosques nationwide said special prayers and recited the chapter, Al-Fath (conquest) of the Holy Quran during morning prayers for the operation's success.

A number of television and sports celebrities voiced support for the military action launched against terrorist targets in Syria. Footballers performed military salute after the launch of the operation.

- VOLUNTEERS FOR MILITARY SERVICE

Turks are not only supporting the military action but have offered their services to the armed forces.

Since its launch, countless citizens have approached Turkish presidency's communication wing, expressing their willingness to volunteer for the military.

Neighborhood chiefs (mukhtars) in a village in central Nevşehir province formed convoys and marched with Turkish flags to the provincial military induction center to show their approval and support for the military exercise.

Students living in dormitories in northwestern Sakarya and central Kayseri provinces also endorsed the military campaign.

They decorated their rooms with banners inscribed with TSK, an abbreviation for Turkish armed forces.

Students at the police academy in Ankara also commemorated the martyred soldiers. They shot a video with pictures of the fallen soldiers and sang the national anthem to support the ongoing operation.

The support, however, is not limited to Turkey only.

A rally was organized in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli in support of the operation.

Turkish soldiers are in Idlib to help local civilians.

The regime and its allies have consistently broken the terms of the 2018 cease-fire and a new one that started on Jan. 12 , launching frequent attacks inside the territory. This has resulted in casualties, as well as a recent influx of irregular migrants along the border of Turkey, which already hosts over 3.7 million Syrians.







