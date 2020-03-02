Three killed, 11 injured in blast in east Afghanistan: police

A bombing at a football match killed three people and injured 11 others on Monday in eastern Afghanistan, a police official told AFP, as the Taliban announced an end to a partial truce in the country.

"A motorcycle rigged with a bomb exploded during a football match," said Sayed Ahmad Babazai, police chief of eastern Khost province, giving details of the toll.

No group immediately claimed responsiblity for the attack. The limited truce preceded the signing of a landmark deal between the insurgents and Washington on Saturday.







