Three killed, 11 injured in blast in east Afghanistan: police

THREE KILLED, 11 INJURED IN BLAST IN EAST AFGHANISTAN: POLICE

A bombing at a football match killed three people and injured 11 others on Monday in eastern Afghanistan, a police official told AFP, as the Taliban announced an end to a partial truce in the country.

"A motorcycle rigged with a bomb exploded during a ," said Sayed Ahmad Babazai, police chief of eastern Khost province, giving details of the toll.

No group immediately claimed responsiblity for the attack. The limited truce preceded the signing of a landmark deal between the insurgents and Washington on Saturday.



