RUSSIA SAYS AGREED WITH TURKEY TO REDUCE TENSIONS IN SYRIAS IDLIB

Russia and Turkey have agreed to reduce tensions on the ground in Syria's Idlib province while continuing military action there, the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday following several days of talks in Ankara.

"Concrete steps to achieve lasting stability in the Idlib de-escalation zone were considered," the ministry said. "Both sides confirmed their goal to reduce tensions 'on the ground' while continuing the fight against terrorists."

The aim is to stabilize the situation and to comply with the agreements made between Russia and Turkey for Syria, the statement added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan plan to meet in Moscow next week for crisis talks over the escalating situation in Idlib, where 36 Turkish soldiers were killed and nearly 1 million refugees have fled the fighting.







