Putin discusses Syria’s Idlib with Rouhani, Macron

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday discussed the situation in Syria in separate phone talks with his Iranian counterpart Hasan Rouhani and France's Emmanuel Macron.

Putin and Rouhani discussed in detail the rising tensions in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Detailed consideration was given to the developments in Syria in the context of increasing tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The two leaders expressed their shared opinion that the full implementation of the Astana format agreements is needed," it said.

Furthermore, Putin extended his condolences to Rouhani over the loss of lives in Iran due to the coronavirus and expressed readiness to render help in curbing the spread of the infection.

The two leaders also discussed the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The recent developments in Syria were also the main topic of the phone conversation between Putin and Macron, according to another statement by the Kremlin.

"Vladimir Putin told the President of France about steps taken to fight terrorists in Syria's northwest. In addition, the humanitarian situation in that area was discussed. The President of Russia said that all current aspects of a Syrian settlement are to be substantively discussed in Moscow at the Russia-Turkey summit […] in the coming days," the statement said.

Idlib, near Turkey's southern border, falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018.

The Syrian regime and its allies have consistently broken the terms of the agreement, launching frequent attacks inside the territory where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Turkey has called for an immediate halt to the attacks on Idlib and for the cease-fire to be followed, warning that if the attacks do not stop, it will take action.

At least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred and several more injured in an airstrike by Assad regime forces in Idlib on Thursday night.





