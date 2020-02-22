Diyanet Foundation launchs international scholarship programs for students

A Turkish foundation has launchedfor students to study at high schools with Islamic curriculums and at university theology faculties across Turkey.

Supported by the Religious Affairs Directorate (Diyanet)-Turkey's top religious body-and the Education Ministry, the Turkey Diyanet Foundation (TDV) Scholarship Program is taking applications through March 15 online at diyanetburslari.tdv.org.

Students receiving the scholarship program can study at schools in the capital Ankara as well as in Istanbul, Bursa, Kayseri, Konya, or Sivas.

The international theology license scholarship program offers study at seven universities in major Turkish cities.

The program aims to contribute to the Islamic education of the Muslim community as well as training people qualified in every aspect of Islam who will benefit their communities with their knowledge and experience, according to the Diyanet Foundation.

According to the group, over 3,000 students from 111 countries continue to study at the high school, bachelor's, master's and PhD levels in Turkey under the scholarship program.

The foundation manages education projects in Turkey to students from 111 countries as well as ongoing educational activities in 25 schools in over a dozen countries, including the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, Bulgaria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Haiti, Malaysia, Mongolia, Palestine, Georgia, and Somalia.



