Trump criticizes South Korea’s Parasite Oscar win

U.S. President Donald Trump complained Parasite winning the best movie of the year, a historic success for the South Korean movie.

"How bad were the Academy Awards this year?" Trump asked on Thursday during a campaign rally in Colorado for the approaching presidential elections.

Mentioning trade issues between the two allies, Trump voiced his great dissatisfaction with the prize that South Korea took home.

"And the winner is a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all that about? We've got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year," he said.

Admitting that he does not know if the film was good, Trump said: "Let's get Gone with the Wind back, please? Sunset Boulevard. So many great movies."

"I thought it was best foreign film, right? Did this ever happen before?" Trump mocked, referring to the Parasite.

Bong Joon-ho's seething satire of economic privilege and class disparities, Parasite, became the first non-English language film to win Best Picture in the Academy Awards' 92-year history on Feb. 10.

The black comedy thriller of a grifter family that one-by-one connives their way into the home of a wealthy household in South Korea also won Best Original Screenplay, International Feature Film and Director.

Trump took a swipe at Brad Pitt, who won Supporting Actor award with his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, saying he was "never a big fan" of Pitt.

"He got up, said a little wise guy thing. He's a little wise guy," Trump added.

The president was referring to the actor's prize acceptance speech in which he went political by touching Trump's impeachment trial.

"They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," Pitt said.

Early February, the U.S. Senate voted largely along party lines and acquitted Trump of the two impeachment articles passed by the House of Representatives in December, ending only the third such trial in American history.