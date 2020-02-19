WORLD

Palestine seeks lifting of Israeli ban on exports

The Palestinian government on Wednesday said it has engaged in negotiations with through international mediators in a bid to lift its ban on Palestinian exports, mainly agricultural products.

In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Economy said that both "Minister of Economy Khaled al-Osaily and Minister of Agriculture Riyad al-Atari confirmed, during their meeting with agriculture sector suppliers, conducting negotiations in a bid to end the Israeli through international mediators."

The statement did not give further details on the nature of the negotiations.

Last week, Israel announced it imposed a ban on Palestinian agricultural exports through Jordan.

Israeli media reported the decision to impose a ban on Palestinian exports came in response to the 's decision of banning the import of Israeli calves last September.

