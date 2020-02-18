Pakistan conducts 'successful' cruise missile test

Pakistan on Tuesday carried out a "successful" test of a cruise missile, the country's army said.

The flight test of the air-launched missile, Ra'ad-II, was Pakistan's second of the year and comes amid persisting tensions with nuclear rival India.

"Pakistan conducted [a] successful flight test of Air Launched Cruise Missile "Ra'ad-II" with a range of 600 km [370 miles], which significantly enhances air delivered strategic standoff capability on land and at sea," said a statement from Pakistan's military.

"The weapon system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems, ensuring engagement of targets with high precision."

The army said the exercise was witnessed by senior military commanders and also released a video of the missile test.

Pakistan last month tested a 290-km (180-mile) range ballistic missile, Ghaznavi, just days after India tested its submarine-launched K-4 ballistic missile.

Relations between the South Asian neighbors have worsened since New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's semi-autonomous status and imposed a lockdown last August.

The flare-up in tensions has sparked fears of a fresh arms race in South Asia.