TURKEY SAYS ASSAD REGIME FORCES LEFT TOWN OF NAIRAB IN NORTHWEST SYRIAS IDLIB REGION

Turkey says Assad regime forces left town of Nairab in northwest Syria's Idlib region
Turkey's defence ministry said on Tuesday that the Assad regime forces had left the town of Nairab in northwest Syria's Idlib region and that one regime helicopter was shot down in the area as Turkey-backed rebels mounted an offensive.
Assad regime attacks have left 13 Turkish soldiers martyred in Idlib over the past week, prompting retaliation from Ankara. A Turkish official said earlier that the Syrian rebels could regain territory they lost in the region.