Turkey blasts European Parliament for hosting YPG/PKK terrorists

Turkey's parliament speaker on Friday sent a letter to the European Parliament (EP) president condemning a recent event in Brussels attended by leaders and supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group.

"I strongly condemn this scandalous event. It should not be forgotten that terrorism is not only an enemy for Turkey but also a common enemy for Europe and the world," Speaker Mustafa Şentop wrote in the letter to EP President David Sassoli.

"The event marks a shameful day for the EP which claims to be a defender of justice and international values," read the letter.



Şentop said the event was an attempt to legitimize the YPG/PKK terror group and conveyed Turkey's strong reservations over the incident.

The parliament speaker is the latest to condemn the event as the Turkish Foreign Ministry and presidential spokesman issued scathing rejoinders earlier this week.

The ministry said the event "ignored the principle of fighting terrorist organizations without discrimination".

It criticized the EP for "openly supporting terrorism" by allowing terrorist leaders "to spread propaganda and hurl threats against Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan".

Turkey's presidential spokesman termed the event an "embarrassing scandal" and said anyone who hosts such murderous terrorists "becomes part of the offence".



The conference, titled The European Union, Turkey, the Middle East and the Kurds, was organized by the EP at its headquarters in Belgium's capital on Wednesday.

It was attended by leaders of the YPG/PKK terrorist organization -- Adem Uzun, Remzi Kartal and Zübeyir Aydar -- who are in the red category of Turkey's wanted terrorists list.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the YPG/PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.







