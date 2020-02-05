Joe Biden acknowledges 'gut punch' in Iowa

Joe Biden says he won't sugarcoat the impact of Iowa on his 2020 presidential bid.

Campaigning in New Hampshire Wednesday, Biden says, "we took a gut punch in Iowa, the whole process took a gut punch."

He told an audience in Somersworth, New Hampshire, that "this isn't the first time in my life I've been knocked down."

Iowa's Democratic Party has released only partial results of Monday's caucuses, but Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar were trailing in the tally.

Biden is vowing to keep fighting for the Democratic nomination in New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina "and beyond."

There are an "awful lot of folks out there" writing off his campaign, Biden said.

But, Biden added, "I'm not going anywhere. And I'm counting on New Hampshire. We 're going to come back."





