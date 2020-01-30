Greek lawmaker to be sanctioned by EU Parliament

European Parliament President David Sassoli began sanction procedures against far-right Greek MEP Ioannis Lagos for ripping apart a Turkish flag, the institution's spokeswoman Delphine Colard told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

The move came after Lagos accused the European Union of ignoring the rights of Greeks and described a dramatic situation in Greece, during a plenary session on Wednesday where EU lawmakers were debating the humanitarian situation on the Greek islands.

Lagos blamed Turkey for the "stream of migrants coming into" his country and "getting away with whatever it likes." He then tore pieces a Turkish flag made of paper, and said: "Let's put an end to this."

In a swift response, the chair of the session called for restraint, adding that such behavior was not acceptable.

Parliament's code of conduct orders members to refrain from improper behavior and offensive language, and not display banners. The president can start sanction procedures in the event of a serious breach.

Lagos's case is at the first stage, said Colard.

Sassoli is currently working on a letter to inform Lagos about the breach to which Lagos will have the right to reply.

Based on his answer, the president can order an oral hearing before he makes a decision.

According to the rules, the penalty can range from a simple expression of disapproval to suspension of activities and salary deduction.

Italian MEP Angelo Ciocca had his activities suspended five days in October and he was deprived 10 days of daily allowance after throwing a box of Turkish delights during a debate over Turkey's counter-terrorism Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

Lagos is one of the most prominent figures of the far-right racist Golden Dawn party.

He was found guilty in 2019 of attacking a community center in Athens which was hosting asylum-seekers.





