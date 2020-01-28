UN-recognized government downs UAE drone

Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) on Tuesday announced that it had downed an armed drone belonging to the United Arab Emirates.

The forces of the GNA said in a statement that the armed drone was hit by ground defense systems over the city of Misrata, east of the capital Tripoli.

With photos of the drone, the statement said the drone had targeted several civilian locations in Misrata.

In December, three people were killed in raids by drones operated by the UAE in Libya, according to the UN-recognized government.

Last August, the Government of National Accord downed a UAE armed drone, also over the city of Misrata.

In September, the GNA filed a complaint against the UAE at the UN Security Council accusing it of hostility and supporting renegade commander Khalifa Haftar against the legitimate government.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the Government of National Accord in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

Since last April, Haftar's military offensive against Libya's internationally recognized government has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people.







