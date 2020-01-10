JAPAN SEEKS INTERPOLS HELP TO ARREST GHOSNS WIFE

Japan seeks Interpol's help to arrest Ghosn's wife

WORLD Anadolu Agency Published January 10,2020

AFP Photo

Japan has asked Interpol to issue a wanted notice for the wife of Carlos Ghosn, fugitive former Nissan Motor Co. chief, in an effort to bring him back to face trial on alleged financial misconduct, local media reported.



Ghosn had violated bail terms and fled Japan. He arrived in Lebanon last Monday where he was barred from traveling abroad.



Earlier this week, Japanese prosecutors had obtained arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife Carole, 53, for alleged "perjury" in connection with her husband's suspected misuse of the company's funds, according to Kyodo news.



Carole is also in Lebanon with her husband.



In November 2018, Ghosn was arrested in Japan over corruption while he was the chairman of Japanese carmaker Nissan.



Japan's Interpol request is unlikely to affect Ghosn and his wife as it does not have any extradition treaty with Lebanon.



On Thursday, Lebanese justice minister said his country had received an arrest warrant for Ghosn from Interpol.



For his part, Ghosn claimed on Wednesday he was subjected to pressure during interrogation in Japan.



A Brazilian of Lebanese origin, Ghosn was born in France.



In his maiden news appearance after arriving in Beirut, Ghosn said he was not above the law and escaped "political persecution".