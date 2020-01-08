EU council president to meet Erdoğan about Libya crisis

EU Council President Charles Michel is to travel to Istanbul on Saturday to discuss the worsening situation in Libya with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The two are scheduled to meet in the afternoon, Michel's spokesperson said on Wednesday. Talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi are planned for the evening in Cairo.

Libya has been engulfed by civil war since the overthrow of long-term ruler Moamer Gadaffi in 2011.

Turkey supports the internationally recognized government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj, which is vying for power with General Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by several militias.

Egypt, like Russia and the United Arab Emirates, is on Haftar's side.

Erdoğan recently announced that Turkey had sent its first soldiers to Libya to support the internationally recognized government.





