Turkey opposes mercenaries in Libya: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey is opposed to mercenaries coming to Libya as they will deter efforts to maintain peace and stability, said the foreign minister on Monday.

"We are against mercenaries coming to Libya. We think mercenaries cannot bring peace and stability," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told a joint news conference with South Sudan's Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Awut Deng Acuil following their bilateral meeting in the capital Ankara.

"However, our aim is to establish a cease-fire as soon as possible and to contribute to the revival of the political process and to accelerate it," Çavuşoğlu said, adding that the only means of solution is the political solution.

He also emphasized that Turkey supports the dialogue between Sudan and South Sudan where they went through a similar process.

Turkey's parliament last week passed a motion allowing the deployment of troops in Libya for one year in order to respond to threats from illegitimate armed groups and other terror groups targeting both countries' national interests.

The resolution also aims to provide security in Libya in the face of any possible mass migration and to provide Libyans with humanitarian aid. Turkish forces will be able to launch an "operation and [military] intervention" to protect Turkey's interests and prevent future irreparable situations.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and death of long-serving President Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Since then, Libya's stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power -- one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli -- and a host of heavily-armed militia groups.



