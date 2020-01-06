Moscow says Iran nuclear deal must remain 'priority' for all sides
"Keeping the broad agreements and ensuring their sustained implementation must remain a priority task for all partners," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement as calling on European partners to fulfill their obligations to ensure Iran stays committed to 2015 nuclear deal.
Moscow on Monday urged parties in the Iran nuclear deal to treat it as a "priority", calling on European partners to fulfill their obligations to ensure Iran stays committed to the agreement.
"Keeping the broad agreements and ensuring their sustained implementation must remain a priority task for all partners," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, following Tehran's decision to reduce its commitments to the 2015