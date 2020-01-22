US Presıdent Trump calls impeachment a "witch hunt"

President Donald Trump on Tuesday left the World Economic Forum in Switzerland with a bullish talk on the American economy and lashed out at his Senate impeachment trial back in Washington.

Trump called a surprise news conference on Wednesday to mark a "tremendous two days" at the glitzy summit of world leaders and financiers in Davos, which has served as a respite from the trial underway in Washington.

"It's such a hoax," Trump said of the impeachment case against him. "I think it's so bad for our country."





