Turkish army sends military reinforcements to Idlib

Turkey is determined to protect its national security and interests in Syria's last opposition stronghold Idlib province.

Within this context, the Turkish Armed Forces have been continuing to send military reinforcements to northwest Syria.

Dozens of howitzers and armored vehicles have been dispatched to Idlib in recent times to ensure security in the region.

02.17.2020
Turkish army sends military reinforcements to Idlib
Turkish army sends military reinforcements to Idlib 02.17.2020
