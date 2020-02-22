WORLD

Sanders warns Kremlin to stay out of American elections

"Because I go to many intelligence briefings which I don't reveal to the public. Look, let me just say a word about Russia. Mr. Putin is a thug, he is an autocrat, he may be a friend of Donald Trump's, he's not a friend of mine. Let me tell Mr. Putin, the American people - whether you're Republicans, Democrats, Independents - are sick and tired of seeing Russia and other countries interfering in our elections. The intelligence community has been very clear about it. Whether Trump recognizes it or not or acknowledges it or not, they did interfere in 2016. The intelligence community is telling us they are interfering in this campaign right now - in 2020. And what I say to Mr. Putin, if elected president, trust me, you are not going to be interfering in American elections," Bernie Sanders said in his comments.

