Coronavirus numbers continued to climb in China's Hubei province on Sunday (February 16). Officials reported nearly 2,000 new cases and 100 new deaths.

That's despite authorities imposing tough new restrictions on movement.

Authorities imposed a ban on vehicle travel across the province and at least 48 cities have new lockdown policies where residents of building blocks or neighborhoods must register to be let in or out.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported its biggest jump in virus cases so far rising to 67 one of the highest tallies outside of China.

The city also downgraded its 2020 outlook for its economy.

It and Japan now face the looming possibility of recession under the impact of the virus.

Some 300 Americans who had been quarantined for two weeks on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship were flown home on a chattered flight Sunday.

The ship is the largest cluster of cases outside China at over four hundred.

Other countries including Canada and Israel are set to follow suit and repatriate symptom-free citizens.

A top official at the U.S. National Institutes of Health calmed fears that any passengers testing positive were returning.





