Female astronaut remains in space for record breaking 328 days

"Within the first two minutes of being back on earth, I saw more people's faces than I had seen in a year so that was really exciting. And it's just fun to interact with people again," American astronaut Christina Koch said in a statement.

That may be an understatement, given that American astronaut Christina Koch now holds the record for the most consecutive days in space - 328...

A span during which she physically interacted with just a few people - fellow astronauts with whom she shared very close quarters aboard the International Space Station.

Koch returned to earth last Thursday. And while she was lauded for her feat, she hopes it's not too long before another woman rockets past her milestone.