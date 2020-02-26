WORLD

Erdoğan says Turkey will work out use of airspace in Syria's Idlib region

In its efforts to protect civilians and stop attacks in Idlib, northwestern Syria, Turkey is looking for a way it can use the region's airspace, said Turkey's president on Wednesday.

"Our biggest problem is that we could not use the airspace [over Idlib]," just south of Turkey's border, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his party's lawmakers in the capital Ankara.

"Hopefully, we will figure out something soon for this."
