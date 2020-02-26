In its efforts to protect civilians and stop attacks in Idlib, northwestern Syria, Turkey is looking for a way it can use the region's airspace, said Turkey's president on Wednesday.



"Our biggest problem is that we could not use the airspace [over Idlib]," just south of Turkey's border, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his party's lawmakers in the capital Ankara.



"Hopefully, we will figure out something soon for this."

