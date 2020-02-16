Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday that Turkey is determined to protect security in Syria's Idlib province.
Evaluating Turkey's national security issues on his flight en route to Turkey from Pakistan, the Turkish president told reporters that Turkish Armed Forces are in Syria within the framework of the Adana agreement.
