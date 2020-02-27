WORLD

Death toll from coronavirus outbreak jumps over 2,700 in China

The number of fresh coronavirus cases around the world have now overtaken the number appearing inside China, the source of the outbreak.

South Korea stands as the country with the largest cluster of cases.

The number of new infections on Thursday pushed its total to nearly 1,600.

The U.S. and South Korean militaries say their joint air, ground and other drills have been halted in an effort to contain the spread.

Cases of infection have been found among soldiers from both countries.

The first coronavirus case in the U.S. military was found near the city of Daegu -- a hotspot that has exploded with cases in the past week.


02.27.2020
Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims over coronavirus
Galatasaray win first away game against Fenerbahçe in Turkish basketball league since 2011
Trump campaign sues New York Times over Russia opinion piece
Malaysian King Abdullah seeks to end political crisis
US watchdog condemns deadly attack against Muslims in India
Muslim protesters beaten up by Hindu mobs during CAA protests
Erdoğan blasts Indian police for using brutal measures against anti-muslim citizenship amendment protesters
Donald Trump says risks from coronavirus remain "very low"
Death toll from coronavirus outbreak jumps over 2,700 in China
Death toll from coronavirus rises to 26 in Iran
Death toll from coronavirus raises to 19 in Iran
Syrian civilians continue to flee ongoing Assad regime assault on rebel-stronghold Idlib
Erdoğan reiterates Turkey's determination to secure its borders
Hindu mobs attack Muslims in New Delhi, and setting fire to their homes and workplaces
Mosque set on fire during deadly violence in New Delhi
Pompeo slams Russia-backed Assad regime's aggressıon in rebel-held Idlib
