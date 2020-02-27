Death toll from coronavirus outbreak jumps over 2,700 in China

The number of fresh coronavirus cases around the world have now overtaken the number appearing inside China, the source of the outbreak.

South Korea stands as the country with the largest cluster of cases.

The number of new infections on Thursday pushed its total to nearly 1,600.

The U.S. and South Korean militaries say their joint air, ground and other drills have been halted in an effort to contain the spread.

Cases of infection have been found among soldiers from both countries.

The first coronavirus case in the U.S. military was found near the city of Daegu -- a hotspot that has exploded with cases in the past week.





