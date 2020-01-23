Ankara determined to protect its rights in Mediterranean

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and command echelon visited the Roketsan, defense contractor company, on Thursday.
Minister Akar evaluated the latest developments in the country's national security issues.
The top Turkish military diplomat hailed the close relationship between Ankara and the United Nations-backed Tripoli government in Libya.
