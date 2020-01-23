TURKEY

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

Ankara determined to protect its rights in Mediterranean

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and command echelon visited the Roketsan, defense contractor company, on Thursday.

Minister Akar evaluated the latest developments in the country's national security issues.

The top Turkish military diplomat hailed the close relationship between Ankara and the United Nations-backed Tripoli government in Libya.
01.23.2020
Ankara determined to protect its rights in Mediterranean
Ankara determined to protect its rights in Mediterranean 01.23.2020
Erdoğan urges diplomacy in dealing with Libya issue
Erdoğan urges diplomacy in dealing with Libya issue 01.20.2020
Berlin summit should ensure Libya cease-fire: Erdoğan
Berlin summit should ensure Libya cease-fire: Erdoğan 01.19.2020
Erdoğan: Turkey plays a key role in bringing peace to Libya
Erdoğan: Turkey plays a key role in bringing peace to Libya 01.19.2020
Turkish FM meets with his counterparts from Italy and US
Turkish FM meets with his counterparts from Italy and US 01.19.2020
Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu slams Greece for hosting Libya's Haftar
Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu slams Greece for hosting Libya's Haftar 01.19.2020
Egypt releases detained Anadolu Agency journalists
Egypt releases detained Anadolu Agency journalists 01.19.2020
Trump's legal team dismisses impeachment charges
Trump's legal team dismisses impeachment charges 01.19.2020
Anadolu Agency reporter back in Turkey after detention
Anadolu Agency reporter back in Turkey after detention 01.17.2020
Erdoğan slams regime for not complying with Idlib cease-fire
Erdoğan slams regime for not complying with Idlib cease-fire 01.17.2020
Turkey strongly condenms raid on Anadolu Agency cairo office
Turkey strongly condenms raid on Anadolu Agency cairo office 01.16.2020
Turkey's Erdoğan discusses Libya and region with Donald Trump over phone
Turkey's Erdoğan discusses Libya and region with Donald Trump over phone 01.15.2020
Turkey vows to act if Haftar attacks government, people
Turkey vows to act if Haftar attacks government, people 01.14.2020
Turkey takes crucial steps to end conflicts in Libya
Turkey takes crucial steps to end conflicts in Libya 01.14.2020
Erdoğan vows to protect Turkey's security at home and abroad
Erdoğan vows to protect Turkey's security at home and abroad 01.14.2020
Draft agreement calls to cease offensive military actions
Draft agreement calls to cease offensive military actions 01.13.2020
Contact Us