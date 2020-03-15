SPORT

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

PM Abe: Japan continues to prepare for Olympics

Japan is still preparing to host the Olympics, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Saturday (March 14), despite growing global concern over the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement comes as countries around the world shut borders and canceled public gatherings.

The Tokyo 2020 torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was already held without spectators,

But Abe and his government have been adamant that the Olympics will go ahead ---

Speculations about a delay to the event which is supposed to start in July, has grown since U.S. President Donald Trump said organizers should consider a one-year postponement.

Abe and Trump held a call after those comments, but the Japanese Premiere said they had not discussed a possible delay.

Japan had 21 new coronavirus cases as of Saturday evening, bringing the country's total to over 1,440, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Countries across the world have shuttered museums, tourist attractions and sporting events to minimize the risk of transmission.

The Spanish government drafted measures for a lockdown starting Monday -- and the UK is expected to ban mass gatherings next week.

Trump declared a national emergency over the virus on Friday.

Abe said Japan did not need to declare a national emergency, although parliament on Friday approved a bill to give him emergency powers.


03.15.2020
PM Abe: Japan continues to prepare for Olympics
PM Abe: Japan continues to prepare for Olympics 03.15.2020
Premier League becomes latest to face coronavirus suspension
Premier League becomes latest to face coronavirus suspension 03.13.2020
Sporting events hit hard by deadly corovirus
Sporting events hit hard by deadly corovirus 03.13.2020
Judge in Asuncion orders Brazil football icon Ronaldinho held
Judge in Asuncion orders Brazil football icon Ronaldinho held 03.08.2020
5-time major champ Maria Sharapova retires from tennis at 32
5-time major champ Maria Sharapova retires from tennis at 32 02.26.2020
Michael Jordan's poignant Kobe tribute: 'A piece of me died'
Michael Jordan's poignant Kobe tribute: 'A piece of me died' 02.26.2020
Galatasaray end 20-year curse, beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 away
Galatasaray end 20-year curse, beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 away 02.24.2020
Barcelona sign Danish forward Braithwaite
Barcelona sign Danish forward Braithwaite 02.21.2020
Sporting Lisbon beat Başakşehir 3-1 in round 32 in UEFA Europa League
Sporting Lisbon beat Başakşehir 3-1 in round 32 in UEFA Europa League 02.21.2020
Manchester United reportedly considering to let Pogba move to another team this summer
Manchester United reportedly considering to let Pogba move to another team this summer 02.20.2020
Werner puts Spurs on the spot, Atalanta hit four against Valencia
Werner puts Spurs on the spot, Atalanta hit four against Valencia 02.20.2020
Kawhi Leonard named All-Star MVP after scoring 30 points
Kawhi Leonard named All-Star MVP after scoring 30 points 02.17.2020
Fenerbahçe win Turkish Cup for seventh time after beating Darüşşafaka Tekfen
Fenerbahçe win Turkish Cup for seventh time after beating Darüşşafaka Tekfen 02.17.2020
Manchester City banned from European competition for 2 years
Manchester City banned from European competition for 2 years 02.16.2020
Furkan Korkmaz scores 31 points for Philadelphia 76ers
Furkan Korkmaz scores 31 points for Philadelphia 76ers 02.10.2020
President Erdoğan approves Larkin's citizenship application
President Erdoğan approves Larkin's citizenship application 02.09.2020
Contact Us