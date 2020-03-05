Israel's political instability may not be going away.

Final results from their latest election were released Wednesday (March 4) and it suggests Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to secure a clear majority, despite his earlier claim of victory.

Monday's (March 2) election was the country's third vote in just less than a year -- and exit polls originally indicated Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party were ahead of the pack.

But now, with no clear majority, the country could return to deadlock.

That could mean weeks more horse-trading to secure a coalition, with no guarantee of success. Netanyahu tried and failed this twice last year.

Or an alliance: Netanyahu's best bet would be if right-wing but fiercely secular Avigdor Lieberman agrees to sit with his ultra-orthodox religious allies.

His main challenger, centrist Benny Gantz, from the Blue and White party, has refused to join a coalition, citing Netanyahu's his ongoing legal troubles.

Israel's longest serving leader is battling charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud.

Although he denies any wrongdoing, Bibi will be working against the clock to find a solution before he goes to trial on March 17.

All sides are under huge public pressure to put differences their aside, form a government and most importantly -- avoid yet another national election.





