LIFE

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

Tom Hanks, wife tested positive for coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks said on social media on Thursday that he and his wife were tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

The 63-year-old actor says that he and Wilson are working on a film in the country and were tested after noticing symptoms.

He told followers quote,"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too."

And that, "To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive."

Hanks said that he and Wilson would be tested, observed and isolated for 'as long as public health and safety requires.'

The New York Times reported that Hanks was in Australia to film a movie about the life of Elvis Presley in which he plays the rock legend's manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

It was not immediately clear if filming would be postponed.

03.12.2020
Tom Hanks, wife tested positive for coronavirus
Tom Hanks, wife tested positive for coronavirus 03.12.2020
World Health Organization warns of lack of medical supplies
World Health Organization warns of lack of medical supplies 03.04.2020
Tekirdağ's tourist spots: Şarköy and Mürefte
Tekirdağ's tourist spots: Şarköy and Mürefte 02.21.2020
Parasite tells tale of 2 S. Korean families - rich and poor
Parasite tells tale of 2 S. Korean families - rich and poor 02.19.2020
Tunisian blacksmith Mohammed Chrayti transforms steel into art
Tunisian blacksmith Mohammed Chrayti transforms steel into art 02.19.2020
Lego grandma builds access ramps for wheelchair users
Lego grandma builds access ramps for wheelchair users 02.19.2020
Blend of music and calligraphy amuses visitors of West Bank
Blend of music and calligraphy amuses visitors of West Bank 02.16.2020
Chitetsu Watanabe certified by Guiness World Records as the world's oldest man
Chitetsu Watanabe certified by Guiness World Records as the world's oldest man 02.13.2020
Butterfly project provides women income and conserves forest
Butterfly project provides women income and conserves forest 02.12.2020
"Parasite" attracts South Koreans despite virus fears
"Parasite" attracts South Koreans despite virus fears 02.12.2020
Britain declares coronavirus a 'serious threat' to public health
Britain declares coronavirus a 'serious threat' to public health 02.11.2020
'Parasite' becomes first non-English language film to win best movie
'Parasite' becomes first non-English language film to win best movie 02.10.2020
How to protect yourself against deadly coronavirus?
How to protect yourself against deadly coronavirus? 02.06.2020
Billie Eilish: Album, song, record of the year & new artist
Billie Eilish: Album, song, record of the year & new artist 01.27.2020
Record number of tourists visit mosaic museum in Gaziantep
Record number of tourists visit mosaic museum in Gaziantep 01.22.2020
Stray dog stops cars to help kids cross the road
Stray dog stops cars to help kids cross the road 01.21.2020
Contact Us