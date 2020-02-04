EXCLUSIVE

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

YPG/PKK takes advantage of regional instability

The war in Syria has provided terrorist groups with new opportunities to expand their support bases and fields of operations.

The most remarkable example of this is the PYD/YPG, the Syrian branch of the internationally-recognized terror group PKK.

The PYD was established long before the Syrian war with the aim of increasing PKK's influence in Syria.

This anews perspective explains more about the irrefutable ties between PKK and PYD/YPG.
02.04.2020
YPG/PKK takes advantage of regional instability
YPG/PKK takes advantage of regional instability 02.04.2020
Democrats gear up for 3 November 2020 presidential election
Democrats gear up for 3 November 2020 presidential election 01.13.2020
Istanbul launches new mobile app to protect tourists
Istanbul launches new mobile app to protect tourists 01.12.2020
Is Sadat one of Egypt's most prominent 'modern pharoahs?'
Is Sadat one of Egypt's most prominent 'modern pharoahs?' 01.10.2020
Mohammed al-Durra: A child shot to death by Israel in 2000
Mohammed al-Durra: A child shot to death by Israel in 2000 01.06.2020
Int'l reports reveal dark face of PKK/YPG terror group
Int'l reports reveal dark face of PKK/YPG terror group 12.26.2019
Street protests hit headlines in 2019
Street protests hit headlines in 2019 12.25.2019
500.000 Turks massacred by Armenian gangs between 1910 and 1922
500.000 Turks massacred by Armenian gangs between 1910 and 1922 11.15.2019
An overview of energy resources in Eastern Mediterranean
An overview of energy resources in Eastern Mediterranean 11.14.2019
Uludağ: Turkey's most popular winter ski resort
Uludağ: Turkey's most popular winter ski resort 11.11.2019
ANews correspondent Muhammad Mansour reports on details from Ras al-Ayn
ANews correspondent Muhammad Mansour reports on details from Ras al-Ayn 11.08.2019
Bring autumn to your Instagram with photos from Artvin
Bring autumn to your Instagram with photos from Artvin 10.30.2019
YPG to withdraw from 30km safe zone in 150 hours
YPG to withdraw from 30km safe zone in 150 hours 10.24.2019
Turkish Armed Forces free town from PKK/YPG terrorists
Turkish Armed Forces free town from PKK/YPG terrorists 10.24.2019
Kalın: Significant progress made through Russia, US deals
Kalın: Significant progress made through Russia, US deals 10.23.2019
ANews in Ras al Ayn liberated from terrorists
ANews in Ras al Ayn liberated from terrorists 10.23.2019
Contact Us