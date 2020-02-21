The province of Tekirdağ is located on the northern shores of the Marmara Sea and is a major port of commerce.



The sandy beaches lie at both side of the province, with the joyful mixture of sunflowers and the vineyards covering the entire area.



The Şarköy and Mürefte holiday resorts are famous with their delicious wines, and are 60 km away from central of Tekirdağ province.

