ECONOMY

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

Britain and European Union at loggerheads on financial services

Britain and Brussels are divided over access to financial markets after Brexit.

UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid said Tuesday he wanted a stable financial relationship for decades to come...only to get an instant knock-back from EU officials.

Britain left the EU last month, and its powerful financial services firms will lose privileged access to EU customers from next January.

Only in sub-sectors where rules are deemed 'equivalent' will an exception be made - but Javid said equivalence should apply to the whole financial services industry.

Arguing in a London financial paper its rules are as tough as the EU's.

Michel Barnier, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, said Britain should be under 'no such illusion'.


02.12.2020
Britain and European Union at loggerheads on financial services
Britain and European Union at loggerheads on financial services 02.12.2020
Fed closely monitors coronavirus spread and effects
Fed closely monitors coronavirus spread and effects 02.12.2020
Butterfly project provides women income and conserves forest
Butterfly project provides women income and conserves forest 02.12.2020
Philippines Army buying Turkish earthmover called 'Kunduz'
Philippines Army buying Turkish earthmover called 'Kunduz' 02.10.2020
Coronavirus outbreak threatens auto industry
Coronavirus outbreak threatens auto industry 02.07.2020
Turkey launching major energy projects
Turkey launching major energy projects 02.06.2020
IMF director hails positive talks with Argentine officials
IMF director hails positive talks with Argentine officials 02.06.2020
People demand French govt create duty-free zone with U.K.
People demand French govt create duty-free zone with U.K. 02.06.2020
Stocks have surged 55% since Trump's elected as U.S. president
Stocks have surged 55% since Trump's elected as U.S. president 02.06.2020
China to cut tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports
China to cut tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports 02.06.2020
IMF, World Bank express confidence despite coronavirus
IMF, World Bank express confidence despite coronavirus 02.04.2020
UK has 11 months to negotiate a future trade deal with EU
UK has 11 months to negotiate a future trade deal with EU 02.03.2020
Turkey hails common political will on relations with UK
Turkey hails common political will on relations with UK 02.01.2020
2020 to be record-breaking year for Turkey's gold output
2020 to be record-breaking year for Turkey's gold output 01.28.2020
Manufacturing capacity use stands at 75.5% in January
Manufacturing capacity use stands at 75.5% in January 01.28.2020
Turkstream: Turkey's latest transit pipeline project
Turkstream: Turkey's latest transit pipeline project 01.27.2020
Contact Us