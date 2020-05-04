TURKEY

Turkey denies harassing copter with Greek defense chief

TURKEY Anadolu Agency
Published
TURKEY DENIES HARASSING COPTER WITH GREEK DEFENSE CHIEF
AA Photo

on Monday denied allegations that Turkish forces had harassed a helicopter carrying Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos over the Aegean Sea.

"Any harassment of the helicopter carrying 's national defense minister on board is out of the question," said Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman in a statement.

Aksoy went on to say Turkish fighter aircraft had merely carried out a routine aircraft identification over the Aegean.

"Dramatizing routine flights so as to sow tension is not to Greece's benefit," he added.

"Instead, these issues should be taken up within the process of confidence-building measures launched between the defense ministries of both countries," he urged.

More From A News

Contact Us