Turkey launches website to share live COVID-19 updates

The Turkish Presidency launched a website on Friday to announce the latest updates and data worldwide about the coronavirus pandemic.

The website, established by the Digital Transformation Office affiliated to the Presidency provides data about the cases, death tolls, and recoveries per country infected with the virus by clicking on the country featured on the world map.

The website -- available at corona.cbddo.gov.tr -- also allows users to compare the data of countries with handy graphics.

Turkey has confirmed a total of 75 fatalities from the novel coronavirus, while the tally of infections was reported as 3,629 by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca late Thursday.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the virus has spread to at least 176 countries and regions, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. now has more confirmed cases than any other country -- 85,991 positive tests. It has overtaken China (81,828 cases) and Italy (80,589).

More than 542,800 people have tested positive worldwide, with the death toll above 24,000 and over 123,000 recoveries.