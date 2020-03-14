Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in N.Syria

The Turkish army "neutralized" 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syrian territories, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said eight PKK/YPG terrorists, who were found plotting attacks on Turkish troops in the Operation Peace Spring area, as well as other two PKK/YPG terrorists attempting to infiltrate the Operation Euphrates Shield area were "neutralized."

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In 2016-2019, Turkey launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.