Turkish Red Crescent launches ambitious blood drive

Turkish Red Crescent launched an ambitious blood donation drive in the country this year in which it aims to collect 3 million units of blood.

"We aim to collect three million units of blood, which will meet the annual need for Turkey in 2020," said Hüseyin Can, secretary general of Turkish Red Crescent.

"Across Turkey, Turkish Red Crescent has a national duty to deliver 9,000 units of blood to over 1,500 private and state hospitals every day," he added.

He said the organization is trusted widely by donors.

Can invited all citizens to participate in the drive, adding that men aged 18-65 can donate blood four times in a year and women of the same ages thrice a year.