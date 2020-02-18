Turkey neutralizes 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces neutralized four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists, plotting attacks against Turkey, were neutralized in air-backed operations in Hakurk and Avasin regions, the ministry said on Twitter.

The statement vowed to continue counter-terrorism fight with air and ground operations.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.