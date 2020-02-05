President Erdoğan, Putin talk over phone after Idlib attack

The Syrian regime's recent attack on Turkish troops in Idlib has marred joint efforts for peace in the country, the Turkish president told his Russian counterpart in a phone call on Tuesday.

The phone call between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin came after Monday's attack in Idlib, northwestern Syria, that martyred seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian contractor working with the Turkish military.

Erdoğan underlined that Turkey would continue to use its right of self defense against similar attacks, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

The two leaders also discussed the latest developments in Libya.