'Turkey a key actor in Berlin process for Libya peace’

Turkey has become one of the key actors in the Berlin process for peace in Libya, the country's presidential spokesman said on Monday, thanks to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's "effective and multidimensional diplomacy."

"Berlin Summit is an important opportunity for the cessation of conflicts and a political solution in Libya," Ibrahim Kalın said on Twitter.

He also stressed that Turkey will maintain its "constructive and peaceful policy" against the proxy wars.

On Sunday, world leaders met in a conference in Berlin to chart a way forward for peace in Libya.

At its conclusion, the international conference stressed its commitment to implementing a fragile cease-fire in the North African country.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Khalifa Haftar's in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Libya's internationally recognized government in the capital Tripoli has been under attack by Haftar since last April, and fighting over the last nine months has killed more than 1,000 people.