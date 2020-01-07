Plane skids off runway at Sabiha Gökçen Airport

All flights in and out of Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport were halted temporarily on Tuesday after a Pegasus Boeing 737 airplane skidded off a runway.

According to initial reports, the airplane was arriving from United Arab Emirates' Sharjah as it slid off the runway while landing.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities halted all flights at the airport as rescue teams were still at the scene. All incoming traffic was diverted to other nearby airports.

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines said all flights from Sabiha Gökçen were canceled until 3 p.m.

The incident occurred as severe winds and storms battered Istanbul, causing interruptions in aviation and maritime traffic across the city.

In a statement, office of Istanbul governor said all 164 passengers on board the airplane were evacuated safely without injuries.