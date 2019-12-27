President Erdoğan slams criticism on 'Canal Istanbul'

Turkish president reiterated the country's determination to realize the Canal Istanbul project over slamming the claims of the main opposition party.

After the publicity ceremony of Turkey's first indigenous car in the industrial northwestern province of Kocaeli, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited a weaving factory in Hereke, a town famous with its carpets.

He mentioned the criticisms of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and its leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Canal Istanbul project.

"They are trying to end the project before it begins, with some claims that have no scientific, logical or reasonable explanation," Erdoğan said.

"Canal Istanbul will be built whether you want it or not," he added.

Canal Istanbul is one of Turkey's most strategic mega projects, meant to reduce potential risks posed by ships carrying dangerous goods through the Bosphorus Strait.

Also, he referred to the criticism on Turkey's first indigenous car and slammed opposition party's claims saying that "This is the car of this era."

The 45-kilometer (nearly 28-mile) canal, which will be built west of the city center on the European side of Istanbul province, is projected to have a capacity of 160 vessel transits a day.

The prototype of Turkey's first indigenous car was unveiled on Friday.

The electric car will have two different horsepower (hp) options -- 200 and 400 hp.

It was designed by Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) in a brief span of 18 months.

The car will be able to do a 0-100 km/hour sprint in 7.6 and 4.8 seconds, respectively, based on its engine type.

Its two models will have the 300 km (186.4 miles) and 500 km (310.7 miles) range capacity.