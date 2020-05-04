Fenerbahçe resumes training after corona break

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe on Monday resumed training while abiding by social distancing rules.

The training started in groups of four at the Fenerbahçe Can Bartu Facilities in Istanbul, according to FBTV.

Sporting events across the country were suspended on March 19 to stem the spread of coronavirus.

According to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, the death toll from the virus has climbed to 3,397 in Turkey with 126,045 cases.

After originating in China last December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 247,800, with total infections exceeding 3.52 million, while more than 1.13 million have recovered, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.