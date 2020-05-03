Neymar records message of support for young Syrian fan

Paris St-Germain (PSG) star forward Neymar has thanked an 8-year-old Syrian child for his love and support as expressed with the help of Anadolu Agency.

''Hello, thank you for supporting me, my heart is with you and your family. God bless you, goodbye," football star Neymar said to Hamis el Gacir, a disabled child who now lives in southern Turkey's Hatay province, in a video posted today.

The encouraging message comes after a video of Gacir surfaced showing him playing street football sporting a Santos jersey, Neymar's former team from Brazil.

The young football lover, who lost his right leg in a regime attack in Syria's Idlib province, near the Turkish border, got a prosthetic leg at a Turkish hospital in Hatay.

Gacir's video was run by Anadolu Agency, and the Brazilian star then contacted the child's family through social media.

The boy said Neymar's message made him very happy, and that football will remain his passion, despite his physical limitations.

"I hope I will finish my school and meet Neymar... I hope he will help my family," he told Anadolu Agency. "Thank you very much, Neymar."

His father, Muhammed Sera el Gacir, said the family was thankful for the support for his son, who was earlier invited by Santos to visit Brazil.





