UEFA to hold video meeting for rescheduling of games

The European football's governing body will meet 55 member associations in a video conference on Wednesday to discuss the likely fixture of the suspended matches and organizations due to coronavirus pandemic.

"UEFA has invited the General Secretaries of its 55 member associations to a videoconference on Wednesday 1 April at midday to share an update on the progress made by the two working groups that were created two weeks ago and to discuss options identified with regards to the potential rescheduling of matches," UEFA said in a statement on Monday.

"The meeting will look at developments across all UEFA national team and club competitions, as well as discussing progress at FIFA and European level on matters such as player contracts and the transfer system," it added.

The novel coronavirus hit the sports organizations across the globe as the major football leagues, including the UEFA organizations, have been suspended.

The virus known as COVID-19, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 177 countries and regions around the globe.

Global death toll from the virus climbed over 35,000 on Monday, while the cases topped 740,000, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

In all, more than 156,000 people diagnosed with the virus have recovered from the disease.