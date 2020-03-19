Sports events postponed in Turkey due to coronavirus - minister
All clashes in Turkey's football, basketball and volleyball leagues have been postponed as result of the protective measures taken by the government to stem deadly coronavirus outbreak, Youth and Sports Minister Muharrem Kasapoğlu told reporters on Thursday during a press conference.
Turkish football, basketball and volleyball leagues have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government announced as the country reported its third death from the virus.
"We decided all together to suspend the league," Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu said in a televised speech after meeting with the chiefs of the football, volleyball and basketball federations.
Turkish Football Federation chief Nihat Özdemir said the period of suspension would be decided later.
Super League games have so far gone ahead behind closed doors.
Former Nigeria international John Obi Mikel quit Turkish football club Trabzonspor because he did not want to play in the midst of the pandemic.
Other players and coaches, including legendary manager and ex-player Fatih Terim, had called on the TFF to suspend the championship, like most other countries.
Three people have died in Turkey while 191 cases have been officially recorded, according to the Turkish health minister said.
