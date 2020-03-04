Iran cancels football games over coronavirus fears

Football games were cancelled in Iran due to spread of new coronavirus across country, the state media reported on Wednesday.

All football matches have been called off in Iran's Persian Gulf Pro League, as well as first, second and third divisions until March 20 in accordance with the decision taken by the Iranian center working to prevent and combat coronavirus, IRNA news agency said.

The death toll from the new coronavirus in Iran climbed to 92, according to the latest Health Ministry figures.

A total of 15 more people died of the disease as 586 new cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, Kianoush Jahanpour, a ministry spokesman, said at a news conference in the capital Tehran.

The latest figure brought the total number of infections to over 2,900, the official said.







